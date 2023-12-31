en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare

The joyous anticipation of Christmas was tainted with sorrow in San Antonio as a young couple, an 18-year-old pregnant woman named Savanah Nicole Soto, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were discovered dead in a car outside an apartment complex. Their lives, along with that of their unborn child, were abruptly ended by gunshot wounds to the head. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the relentless problem of gun violence.

Seeking Answers Amid Tragedy

The police have deemed the deaths of Soto and Guerra as homicides. In an effort to piece together the circumstances that led to this grim discovery, authorities have released surveillance footage to the public. The footage shows two individuals, considered persons of interest in the investigation. However, the motive behind the killings remains unknown, and no suspects have been named yet. The young couple, it appears, could have been dead for days before they were found.

Community Mourning and Urging Closure

Soto, who was past her delivery date, was reported missing after she failed to show up for a medical appointment. Her disappearance and subsequent death, just days before she was scheduled to have induced labor, have left the community reeling. The families of Soto and Guerra, while mourning their loss, have condemned speculation about their involvement and held a vigil for the young woman and her unborn son. They, along with the rest of the community, are urging anyone with information to come forward, hoping for closure and justice.

This shocking incident underscores a far-reaching problem – gun violence. It serves as a tragic reminder of how such violence can shatter lives and communities, turning times of celebration into periods of mourning. As the investigation continues, the community awaits answers, hoping for justice in this heartbreaking case.

0
Crime United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

By Safak Costu

Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought

By Mazhar Abbas

Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed

By Salman Khan

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed
Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023
DJ Akademiks in the Eye of the Storm: Sexual Assault Allegations and Public Backlash

By BNN Correspondents

DJ Akademiks in the Eye of the Storm: Sexual Assault Allegations and Public Backlash
Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed

By BNN Correspondents

Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed
Latest Headlines
World News
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
2 mins
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
3 mins
Political Repression and Human Rights Concerns Surge in Bangladesh
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
4 mins
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
4 mins
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
7 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
10 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
11 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
11 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
12 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
32 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
46 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
53 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app