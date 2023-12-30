Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Community in Shock

In a chilling incident that has left their community in profound shock, an 18-year-old pregnant woman, Savannah Soto, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead with gunshot wounds, just days before Christmas. Their bodies were discovered in a car outside a San Antonio apartment complex, transforming a season generally marked by joy and celebration into a time of mourning for their families and friends.

Unraveling a Tragic Mystery

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head for both victims, ruling these as homicides. The San Antonio Police are treating the case as a capital murder investigation. The couple, tragically, may have been dead for days before their bodies were discovered.

Public Appeal and Surveillance Footage

In an effort to piece together the events leading up to the grim discovery, the police are relying on surveillance footage that shows two individuals near the crime scene. A public appeal has been made for help in identifying these individuals, as they could potentially provide crucial information to the investigation.

Community in Mourning

Adding to the tragedy, Savannah Soto was scheduled for induced labor but went missing before the appointment. Their sudden and violent deaths have sent ripples of grief throughout their community. A vigil was held in San Antonio, where family and friends gathered to remember and mourn the young couple. As the investigation continues, a community waits in hope for answers, justice, and some semblance of closure.