en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Young Child Attempts to Thwart Brutal Gang Attack in Sidcup

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Young Child Attempts to Thwart Brutal Gang Attack in Sidcup

A terrifying scene unfolded on Halfway Street in Sidcup, south-east London, where a hooded gang of three launched an unprovoked attack on a man and woman in the presence of a young child. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening around 5pm, was captured in its entirety on CCTV footage, painting a chilling picture of violence in broad daylight.

Caught on Camera: The Brutal Assault

The footage begins with the trio walking towards their car. Out of nowhere, two individuals seated on a nearby bench launch an attack on the male member of the group. A third assailant swiftly joins the assault. The woman, who was slightly ahead, turns around and attempts to intervene only to be thrown onto the bonnet of a nearby car. The child, showcasing an astonishing show of bravery, tries to push one of the attackers away.

Onlooker Intervenes, Attackers Flee

The relentless assault continues until an onlooker intervenes, helping to distance the child from the violent scene. With the arrival of help, the gang eventually flees the location, leaving their victims in shock and pain. Adding to the brutality of the attack, it was later reported that a teenage girl was also punched in the face during the incident.

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

The Metropolitan Police, having been alerted to the incident, have promptly opened an investigation. Despite the clear footage and ongoing inquiries, no arrests have been made as of yet. The incident has raised serious concerns about the increasing levels of street violence, placing a spotlight on the issue of public safety in London.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Alabama Man, Dock Atkinson, Sentenced to 12 Years for Drug and Firearm Violations
In the capital city of Alabama, Montgomery, a legal tussle culminated in a 12-year prison sentence for 38-year-old Dock Atkinson. The charges against him were two-fold: possession of methamphetamine with an intention to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentencing was declared by Acting United States Attorney Jonathan S. Ross.
Alabama Man, Dock Atkinson, Sentenced to 12 Years for Drug and Firearm Violations
Whitefield Burglaries: Greater Manchester Police Seek Community Assistance
5 mins ago
Whitefield Burglaries: Greater Manchester Police Seek Community Assistance
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
6 mins ago
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
Urgent Call to Enhance Jamaica's Airspace Security Amidst Escalating Illegal Landings
1 min ago
Urgent Call to Enhance Jamaica's Airspace Security Amidst Escalating Illegal Landings
Rochester Takes Legal Action to Curb Public Nuisance at Nonprofit-Owned Property
5 mins ago
Rochester Takes Legal Action to Curb Public Nuisance at Nonprofit-Owned Property
Ex-Latitude 360 CEO Brent Brown Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud
5 mins ago
Ex-Latitude 360 CEO Brent Brown Pleads Guilty to Payroll Tax Fraud
Latest Headlines
World News
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
52 seconds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
2 mins
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
3 mins
Navigating the Landscape of Adult Day Care: An In-depth Look
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
4 mins
NourishedRx and ProHealth Connect Partner to Boost Health Equity with Personalized Nutrition
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
4 mins
Past Financial Struggles and Present Squad Updates: A Peek Inside Manchester City
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
5 mins
Rajakovic's Rant, Thunder's Triumph, and Warriors' Woes: This Week in NBA
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
5 mins
Autonomix Medical Advances Towards First-in-Human Clinical Study Following Successful Animal Safety Study
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
7 mins
Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas Lunches Raise £26,000 for Charity
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
8 mins
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app