York Driver Rams Police in City Chase, Faces Crown Court Sentencing for Multiple Offences

Following a high-speed pursuit through York city centre, Adam John Humpherson, a 37-year-old man with a history of motoring offences, is set to be sentenced by a crown court judge. The chase ensued after Humpherson stole a car and subsequently rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest. York Magistrates' Court heard the case, ultimately deciding that their sentencing capabilities were insufficient for the gravity of Humpherson's actions.

Chase Through Historic Streets

Prosecutor Alex Steadward detailed how the pursuit began on Gillygate when Humpherson stole a car left unattended on double yellow lines. The owner, having left the car with hazard lights on and keys in the ignition, was inside a nearby Tesco Express. Alerted by the owner, police located Humpherson, clad in a yellow jacket, and initiated a chase after he failed to comply with orders to stop. At speeds reaching 40mph in a 30mph zone, Humpherson navigated the city's streets before a dramatic U-turn led to the collision with a pursuing police car.

Legal Proceedings and Prior Offences

Humpherson, from Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, admitted to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, theft of a car, and two instances of shop theft. His legal representation, Craig Robertson, acknowledged the severity of the offences, necessitating a crown court sentencing. Humpherson's history of motoring offences, including a notable 80mph police chase in 2021 along the A64, underscored the decision to escalate the case. Additionally, Humpherson's current disqualification stems from a failure to undertake an extended driving test required after his previous ban.

Implications and Next Steps

The magistrates' decision to commit Humpherson's case to York Crown Court for sentencing, scheduled for March 21, reflects the serious nature of his latest offences. Released on unconditional bail and subjected to an interim ban, Humpherson's actions raise significant concerns about repeat offenders and the challenges they pose to public safety and law enforcement. This case also prompts a discussion on the effectiveness of current penalties and rehabilitative measures in preventing recidivism among disqualified drivers.