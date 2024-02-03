Yobe State Police Thwart N78.9 Million NGO Fraud Scheme

On an average day in Nigeria's Yobe State, the police force vigilantly maintains the peace, but recently, they have had to delve into a new realm of criminal activity. The Yobe State Police Command has apprehended an organized group of impostors who impersonated a non-governmental organization (NGO) and defrauded several unsuspecting victims of a total of approximately N78.9 million.

The Deceptive Scheme

The group of fraudsters, led by Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, masterminded a scheme that involved deceiving victims into parting with large quantities of food items such as maize grains and rice. The victims were promised payment upon delivery of these goods. The group's method involved requesting these goods for supposed donation to internally displaced person (IDP) camps. Instead of fulfilling their promise, they would sell the goods at low prices, leaving the suppliers high and dry, and cease all communication with them.

Unveiling the Fraud

The victims, however, were not silent. Ibrahim Mohammed and Abubakar Usman, two victims of this large-scale fraud, alerted the police about the fraudulent activities of the group. This information led police to the arrest of three main suspects in Kaduna, Kano, and Maiduguri. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, publicly announced the arrests, assuring citizens of the police force's commitment to their safety.

NGOs: A Tool for Fraud?

In his statement, DSP Abdulkarim emphasized the legitimacy of actual NGOs, pointing out that genuine organizations do not demand money and work with proper documentation. The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, has cautioned the public to be wary of such fraudsters. He reassured the public of the police's commitment to identifying and arresting any individuals involved in similar criminal activities. The misuse of NGOs as a tool for fraud is a growing concern, and the police are working tirelessly to curb these criminal activities and bring the culprits to justice.