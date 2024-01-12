en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

XL Bully Breeder Jailed After Assaulting Veterinarian Over Dog’s Death

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
XL Bully Breeder Jailed After Assaulting Veterinarian Over Dog’s Death

Arbaz Hamza Hamid, a 24-year-old suspected breeder of XL Bully dogs, has been sentenced to seven months in prison after assaulting veterinarian Stephen Stead. The violent incident unfolded in January at Stead’s veterinary surgery, following the death of a dog jointly owned by Hamid and four others.

An Altercation Rooted in Loss

Despite being informed of the high-risk nature of the procedure, with the dog having only a one in five chance of survival, the owners consented to the surgery. When the dog did not survive, they descended on the surgery in a cloud of anger. The confrontation escalated rapidly, culminating in Hamid striking Stead and causing injuries that required stitches.

More Than a Family Pet?

The court heard claims that the deceased dog was a cherished family pet. However, the presiding judge suggested the animal may have represented more than just a beloved companion. The XL Bully breed, known for its muscular build and assertive demeanor, is a popular choice for breeders. The judge posited that the dog may have been a significant investment for breeding purposes, potentially fuelling the owners’ vehement reaction to its death.

Legal Ramifications and Future Legislation

Hamid, who had no previous convictions, expressed regret for his actions. He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, leading to his seven-month prison sentence. In the aftermath of this incident, the law is set to change. From February 1, ownership of XL Bully dogs will be permitted only if registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs. Owners will be required to comply with specific conditions, including microchipping, neutering, and the use of a muzzle and lead in public places.

0
Crime Pets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Connecticut Man Charged with Murder: A Tale of Justice Unraveling
In a chilling turn of events, 25-year-old Brian Seholm, a resident of Torrington, Connecticut, has been charged with the murder of 55-year-old Dominick Francischelli of Southington, Hartford County. The incident, which dates back to April 2023, saw Seholm held accountable for the crime on January 11, 2024. Unveiling the Murder According to the State Medical
Connecticut Man Charged with Murder: A Tale of Justice Unraveling
Convicted Murderers Sentenced to Additional Six Months for Escape Attempt
8 mins ago
Convicted Murderers Sentenced to Additional Six Months for Escape Attempt
Texas SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting: A Complex Verdict
9 mins ago
Texas SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting: A Complex Verdict
Dramatic Arrest in Downtown Austin: U.S. Marshals Detain Wanted Man
5 mins ago
Dramatic Arrest in Downtown Austin: U.S. Marshals Detain Wanted Man
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
7 mins ago
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
Passerby Discovers Severely Abused Dog in Greene County, Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help
7 mins ago
Passerby Discovers Severely Abused Dog in Greene County, Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help
Latest Headlines
World News
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
2 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
2 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
3 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
4 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
5 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
5 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
6 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
6 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
6 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
29 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app