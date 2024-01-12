XL Bully Breeder Jailed After Assaulting Veterinarian Over Dog’s Death

Arbaz Hamza Hamid, a 24-year-old suspected breeder of XL Bully dogs, has been sentenced to seven months in prison after assaulting veterinarian Stephen Stead. The violent incident unfolded in January at Stead’s veterinary surgery, following the death of a dog jointly owned by Hamid and four others.

An Altercation Rooted in Loss

Despite being informed of the high-risk nature of the procedure, with the dog having only a one in five chance of survival, the owners consented to the surgery. When the dog did not survive, they descended on the surgery in a cloud of anger. The confrontation escalated rapidly, culminating in Hamid striking Stead and causing injuries that required stitches.

More Than a Family Pet?

The court heard claims that the deceased dog was a cherished family pet. However, the presiding judge suggested the animal may have represented more than just a beloved companion. The XL Bully breed, known for its muscular build and assertive demeanor, is a popular choice for breeders. The judge posited that the dog may have been a significant investment for breeding purposes, potentially fuelling the owners’ vehement reaction to its death.

Legal Ramifications and Future Legislation

Hamid, who had no previous convictions, expressed regret for his actions. He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, leading to his seven-month prison sentence. In the aftermath of this incident, the law is set to change. From February 1, ownership of XL Bully dogs will be permitted only if registered on the Index of Exempted Dogs. Owners will be required to comply with specific conditions, including microchipping, neutering, and the use of a muzzle and lead in public places.