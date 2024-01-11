en English
Crime

Wyoming Worship Leader Arrested for Child Molestation in Florida

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Wyoming Worship Leader Arrested for Child Molestation in Florida

Richard Shaw, a 69-year-old worship leader from Wyoming, has been arrested and charged with lewd molestation of a child during a trip to Florida. Shaw, who led services at ‘Under Command Ministries’ in Fremont County, Wyoming, admitted to law enforcement that he had inappropriately touched a child under 12 years old, attributing his actions to an addiction to pornography.

The Arrest and Extradition

Shaw was taken into custody in Wyoming following a warrant issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The charges were brought forward after the child victim informed her mother about the incident. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported that when confronted by the mother, Shaw acknowledged his actions. The case will see Shaw extradited to Polk County, Florida for further legal proceedings.

Investigations Continue

Law enforcement in both Polk County, Florida, and Wyoming are collaborating to ascertain whether Shaw may have victimized other children. Shaw’s involvement in youth ministry in Riverton, Wyoming, and his role as a worship leader have raised significant concerns about the potential for other victims.

Community Impact and Repercussions

The revelation of Shaw’s actions has sent shockwaves through the religious communities in both Wyoming and Florida. The case has underscored the urgent need for increased vigilance in protecting children in religious settings and has challenged the community’s trust in religious leaders. Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County described Shaw as an ‘evil person’ and ‘dangerous,’ further highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Crime United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

