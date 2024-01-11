Wyoming Worship Leader Arrested for Child Molestation in Florida

Richard Shaw, a 69-year-old worship leader from Wyoming, has been arrested and charged with lewd molestation of a child during a trip to Florida. Shaw, who led services at ‘Under Command Ministries’ in Fremont County, Wyoming, admitted to law enforcement that he had inappropriately touched a child under 12 years old, attributing his actions to an addiction to pornography.

The Arrest and Extradition

Shaw was taken into custody in Wyoming following a warrant issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. The charges were brought forward after the child victim informed her mother about the incident. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported that when confronted by the mother, Shaw acknowledged his actions. The case will see Shaw extradited to Polk County, Florida for further legal proceedings.

Investigations Continue

Law enforcement in both Polk County, Florida, and Wyoming are collaborating to ascertain whether Shaw may have victimized other children. Shaw’s involvement in youth ministry in Riverton, Wyoming, and his role as a worship leader have raised significant concerns about the potential for other victims.

Community Impact and Repercussions

The revelation of Shaw’s actions has sent shockwaves through the religious communities in both Wyoming and Florida. The case has underscored the urgent need for increased vigilance in protecting children in religious settings and has challenged the community’s trust in religious leaders. Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County described Shaw as an ‘evil person’ and ‘dangerous,’ further highlighting the gravity of the situation.