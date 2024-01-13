Wrongly Convicted Man Louis Wright Exonerated After 35 Years, Awarded $1.75 Million

In a striking turn of events, a Michigan man, Louis Wright, wrongfully convicted for a crime committed in 1988, has finally tasted freedom after 35 years. The 65-year-old man was erroneously identified as the culprit in a sexual assault case involving an 11-year-old girl. His conviction, in Albion, Michigan, was built on a no-contest plea, despite the absence of any recorded confession or signed statement to substantiate the charge.

Exoneration Through DNA Evidence

The Cooley Law School Innocence Project championed Wright’s cause, eventually securing his release through DNA evidence, which conclusively absolved him of the crime. The absence of his participation in a sex offender therapy program, a prerequisite for parole, had previously kept him behind bars. Despite having multiple opportunities for parole, Wright steadfastly refused to partake in the program, consistently maintaining his innocence.

Compensation for Wrongful Imprisonment

With his exoneration, Wright was entitled to compensation under Michigan law, which provides $50,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment to such individuals. Consequently, he was rapidly awarded $1.75 million. Wright plans on utilizing part of this compensation to lend financial support to his sister. His freedom, after a long and undeserved stint in prison, has been a source of joy for him.

Quest for Justice Continues

In the aftermath of Wright’s release, the Calhoun County prosecutor has committed to reopening the investigation into the 1988 attack. The quest for justice continues, aiming to bring the real perpetrator to book, ensuring that the long shadows cast by this case might finally find resolution.