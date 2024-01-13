en English
Crime

Wrongly Convicted Man Louis Wright Exonerated After 35 Years, Awarded $1.75 Million

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
In a striking turn of events, a Michigan man, Louis Wright, wrongfully convicted for a crime committed in 1988, has finally tasted freedom after 35 years. The 65-year-old man was erroneously identified as the culprit in a sexual assault case involving an 11-year-old girl. His conviction, in Albion, Michigan, was built on a no-contest plea, despite the absence of any recorded confession or signed statement to substantiate the charge.

Exoneration Through DNA Evidence

The Cooley Law School Innocence Project championed Wright’s cause, eventually securing his release through DNA evidence, which conclusively absolved him of the crime. The absence of his participation in a sex offender therapy program, a prerequisite for parole, had previously kept him behind bars. Despite having multiple opportunities for parole, Wright steadfastly refused to partake in the program, consistently maintaining his innocence.

Compensation for Wrongful Imprisonment

With his exoneration, Wright was entitled to compensation under Michigan law, which provides $50,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment to such individuals. Consequently, he was rapidly awarded $1.75 million. Wright plans on utilizing part of this compensation to lend financial support to his sister. His freedom, after a long and undeserved stint in prison, has been a source of joy for him.

Quest for Justice Continues

In the aftermath of Wright’s release, the Calhoun County prosecutor has committed to reopening the investigation into the 1988 attack. The quest for justice continues, aiming to bring the real perpetrator to book, ensuring that the long shadows cast by this case might finally find resolution.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

