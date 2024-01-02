Wrongfully Accused Trey Jones Files Federal Lawsuit Over Coerced Confession

In a shocking revelation, 24-year-old Trey Jones, who was wrongfully incarcerated for five years, has filed a federal lawsuit against Sampson County Sheriff James Thornton, detectives Andrew Worley and Christopher Godwin, and SBI Special Agent William Brady. The lawsuit stems from a 2013 case surrounding the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, McKenzie Sessoms. Jones, who has an IQ of 55 and significant developmental and speech delays, was accused of the crime based on a confession allegedly coerced by law enforcement.

Confession Under Duress

At the center of the lawsuit is a confession extracted from Jones, then just 14 years old, under circumstances that have raised serious questions about the conduct of the law enforcement officers involved. The confession wasn’t recorded and occurred without a parent present, a fact that later played a pivotal role in dismissing the charges against Jones. According to the lawsuit, Jones was promised by the officers that he wouldn’t face any trouble if he confessed to the crime, a claim that raises concerns about the manipulation of a vulnerable individual.

Factually Inaccurate and Unreliable Evidence

The confession was later deemed factually inaccurate and unreliable by a Superior Court judge, leading to the dismissal of all charges against Jones. Adding to the controversy, the lawsuit highlights that the officers refused to listen to attempts by Jones to recant his confession, further marring the integrity of the initial investigation. In a public press conference, false claims about DNA evidence linking Jones to the crime were made, despite such evidence being non-existent.

Unspecified Damages and the Pursuit of Justice

The lawsuit, filed by Fayetteville attorney Patrick Anstead, seeks unspecified damages for the wrongful accusation and mistreatment of Jones. The DNA results later exonerated Jones and pointed towards unspecified members of Sessoms’ father’s family, underscoring the potential harm caused by the alleged misconduct of the officers involved. As Jones seeks justice for his wrongful incarceration, the case stands as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of law enforcement practices, especially when dealing with vulnerable individuals.