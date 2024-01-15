Wrongful Conviction Exposed: Keith Harward Freed After 33 Years Due to Flawed Bite Mark Evidence

Keith Harward, a former sailor, was robbed of 33 years of his life due to a wrongful conviction based on forensic testimony that asserted a bite mark on a victim matched his teeth. In 1982, Harward was convicted of rape and murder in Newport News, Virginia, largely due to this testimony, despite a lack of other evidence linking him to the crime. It was not until 2016 that he was exonerated with the help of the Innocence Project, after DNA evidence pointed to another sailor as the actual perpetrator.

Advertisment

Flawed Forensic Testimony Lends to Wrongful Conviction

Harward's conviction rested heavily on the testimonies of two forensic dentists who confidently claimed the bite mark on the victim was a match to Harward's dental impressions. This was a time when he was serving as a sailor and was compelled to provide these impressions because the assailant was reported to be in a Navy uniform. However, the reliability of this bite mark comparison was questionable at best, and catastrophic at worst.

Exoneration Shines Light on Unreliable Forensic Practices

Advertisment

The Innocence Project, an organization dedicated to rectifying wrongful convictions, played a crucial role in Harward's exoneration. The DNA evidence they helped uncover not only vindicated Harward, but also highlighted the deeply flawed nature of bite mark comparisons. Harward's case is not an isolated incident. The Innocence Project has identified at least 36 individuals who were wrongfully convicted based on this unreliable forensic practice.

One such individual is Eddie Lee Howard, who walked free from death row in 2021 after DNA from his crime scene matched another individual. Yet, despite these glaring errors, bite mark comparisons continue to be used in courts, leading to potentially more wrongful convictions.

Harward's Story: A Beacon for Justice System Reform

Harward's story underscores the urgent need for reform in our justice system. While forensic evidence plays a vital role in solving crimes, its misuse can lead to devastating consequences, as seen in Harward's case and others like it. The persistent use of debunked practices like bite mark comparisons underlines the need for stricter scientific standards in courtrooms. As Harward reclaims his life outside prison walls, his story serves as a stark reminder of the work that remains in ensuring justice for all.