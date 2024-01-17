Woonsocket Man Arrested for Attempted Illegal Gun Purchase

In a recent announcement, Rhode Island's Attorney General, Peter F. Neronha, disclosed the arrest of a 30-year-old Woonsocket man for his attempt to unlawfully purchase a handgun. The man, identified as Wilfredo Navarro, was charged with providing false information on a gun-purchase application at Big Bear Hunting & Fishing in Glocester.

Violation of Restraining Order

Navarro's deceit on the application was centered around his claim that he was not under any court-issued restraining orders. This information was proven to be false as Navarro was, in fact, under a no-contact order from a Providence Superior Court judge due to an assault charge on his record from 2022. The attempt to purchase a Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic handgun was thwarted by a standard background check that flagged him as prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Charges and Arrest

Following a comprehensive investigation, Woonsocket police arrested Navarro on charges of domestic breaking and entering, domestic simple assault, and domestic disorderly conduct. These charges were in relation to a previous incident. Navarro, who had been released on bail and was under orders not to have any contact with the alleged victim, made the attempt to buy the handgun roughly three months after his arraignment. A bail violation hearing for Navarro is scheduled for January 30.

Praise for Rhode Island's Gun Laws

Attorney General Neronha praised the effectiveness of Rhode Island's gun laws and the investigators involved in Navarro's case. He emphasized the importance of preventing individuals charged with violent crimes, particularly domestic violence, from obtaining firearms. The case serves as a stark reminder of the critical role gun laws and thorough background checks play in ensuring community safety.