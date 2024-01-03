en English
Crime

Woodbrook Shooting: Woman Dead, Man Injured in Midnight Attack

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Woodbrook Shooting: Woman Dead, Man Injured in Midnight Attack

In the hushed hours of the night, the tranquility of Woodbrook was shattered by the ominous echo of gunfire. A calculated shooting incident brought life in Carlos Street to a standstill, painting a chilling portrait of violence that claimed the life of a woman, Teneisha Jackie, and left a 30-year-old man nursing injuries. The incident that unfolded just after the stroke of midnight has left the community grappling with a harsh reality and mourning a life lost too soon.

A Scene of Horror

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the police arrived at the scene to find a silver Hyundai Elantra, an idle metallic beast in the heart of the road, its occupants bearing the grim testament of the shooting. Both individuals had suffered gunshot wounds. The clock was a ruthless race against time as attempts were made to transport the victims to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital. Despite the swift response, Teneisha Jackie’s wounds proved fatal. Her life ebbed away, her time of death marked at 12.20 am, a harsh reminder of the fragility and transience of human existence.

The Unseen Attackers

Initial investigations have shed light on the dark incident. The couple, traveling in their vehicle, was ambushed by unseen attackers who emerged from the shadows in a purple Nissan Qashqai. Without a shred of humanity, they opened fire and then disappeared into the darkness from whence they came, leaving behind a scene of chaos and sorrow. The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I has taken up the mantle of justice, actively pursuing the case to uncover further details and bring the perpetrators of this horrifying act to justice.

A Community in Mourning

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Woodbrook community, a stark reminder of the violence that can lurk in the most unexpected corners. The loss of Teneisha Jackie, a vibrant life cut short in such a brutal manner, has left a void that can never be filled. As the community mourns, questions hang heavy in the air. As the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I delves deeper into the case, the world watches, hoping for answers and justice.

Crime Trinidad and Tobago
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

