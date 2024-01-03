Woman Sentenced After Stabbing Cousin in Fear-Fuelled Attack

In a shocking display of domestic violence, 34-year-old Michelle Halstead has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after she confessed to a violent act of alarmingly stabbing her male cousin 27 times. The incident, which unfolded on October 14, 2022, was sparked when the victim arrived uninvited at Halstead’s Haslingden home and began assaulting her partner.

From Fear to Frenzy

The confrontation escalated when the intruder pinned Halstead’s partner to the floor, igniting a fear within Halstead for her partner’s safety. In a state of panic, she rushed to the kitchen, picked up a sharp object, and unleashed a frenzied attack on her cousin. The victim, initially under the impression that he was being punched, only discovered the stab wounds after reaching his car.

Victim’s Ordeal

Rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary, the medical team found the victim suffering from 27 wounds, including a 3cm laceration to his left arm, presumably inflicted by a knife. The attack left significant injuries on his back, neck, and lower abdomen, marking a brutal assault on his person.

Verdict and Sentencing

Halstead pleaded guilty to section 20 wounding without intent, leading to her sentencing on December 20, 2023. The case’s presiding Recorder, Michelle Brown, classified the assault as a ‘frenzied attack’. The incident has left a significant impact on the victim, both physically and psychologically, forever altering the dynamics within the family.