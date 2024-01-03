en English
Crime

Woman Sentenced After Stabbing Cousin in Fear-Fuelled Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Woman Sentenced After Stabbing Cousin in Fear-Fuelled Attack

In a shocking display of domestic violence, 34-year-old Michelle Halstead has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after she confessed to a violent act of alarmingly stabbing her male cousin 27 times. The incident, which unfolded on October 14, 2022, was sparked when the victim arrived uninvited at Halstead’s Haslingden home and began assaulting her partner.

From Fear to Frenzy

The confrontation escalated when the intruder pinned Halstead’s partner to the floor, igniting a fear within Halstead for her partner’s safety. In a state of panic, she rushed to the kitchen, picked up a sharp object, and unleashed a frenzied attack on her cousin. The victim, initially under the impression that he was being punched, only discovered the stab wounds after reaching his car.

Victim’s Ordeal

Rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary, the medical team found the victim suffering from 27 wounds, including a 3cm laceration to his left arm, presumably inflicted by a knife. The attack left significant injuries on his back, neck, and lower abdomen, marking a brutal assault on his person.

Verdict and Sentencing

Halstead pleaded guilty to section 20 wounding without intent, leading to her sentencing on December 20, 2023. The case’s presiding Recorder, Michelle Brown, classified the assault as a ‘frenzied attack’. The incident has left a significant impact on the victim, both physically and psychologically, forever altering the dynamics within the family.

Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

