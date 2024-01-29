Woman Kidnapped, Robbed Outside SoHo House in Nashville; Police Seek Public's Help

In a terrifying incident that unfolded in Nashville, Tennessee, a 40-year-old woman was kidnapped and robbed as she departed the SoHo House, a private membership club cum hotel nestled in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. The occurrence transpired on Tuesday night at about 8 p.m., when two unidentified men cloaked in black approached the victim in a breezeway.

Forced Abduction and Robbery

The assailants, armed and imposing, coerced the woman into her SUV. In a chilling demand, they asked for her cellphone, which was attached to her wallet. The men, emboldened by their initial success, then attempted to use her phone's GPS and her attached bank cards to siphon off cash from multiple banks, including Regions Bank and Fifth Third Bank. Their efforts, however, were met with failure.

Escalating Tension

In a desperate bid to acquire money, they forced the victim to contact a friend and ask for money. As the night wore on, one of the suspects made his exit in a dark sedan, leaving his accomplice behind with the victim. In a nerve-racking turn of events, the victim and the remaining suspect noticed the presence of police officers.

A Narrow Escape

The suspects, in a bid to evade the law, instructed the woman to drive away from the scene. Shortly after, the second suspect also exited the SUV. Seizing the opportunity, the victim escaped their clutches and returned to the initial meeting location where the police were present. The suspects, however, managed to abscond with the victim's cellphone and wallet.

The Metro police have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident and are seeking any information that could aid their cause. They have made an earnest appeal to the public to contact Crime Stoppers if they have any relevant information.