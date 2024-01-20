Woman in Leeds Suffers Indecency and Stalking by Convicted Offender

A chilling episode unfolded in a shared student house in Woodhouse, Leeds, where a woman living in a basement room became the target of indecent exposure and stalking by 53-year-old Jason Mart. The victim, whose identity remains concealed for her safety, first noticed something amiss in July when she spotted feet outside her window, but initially dismissed it as a figment of her imagination.

Mart's Unsettling Actions Unveiled

As the days rolled by, the woman's suspicions grew. The climax of her ordeal came when she confronted Mart, engaged in a shocking act of public indecency outside her window. Mart, caught red-handed, confessed to his actions, claiming he was unable to control his urges. The distressing incident was captured in photographs by a vigilant neighbour, who presented them to the police as evidence.

Mart, a man with a deeply troubling history of sexual convictions, returned to the scene in September, undeterred by police intervention. Subsequent searches at his residence revealed a stash of condoms, lubrication, and extreme pornography. Mart’s criminal past, painted with incidents of sexual misconduct, added to the gravity of his recent actions.

The Verdict: A Respite for the Victim

Under the gavel, Mart pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, exposure, and possessing extreme pornography. The court heard the victim’s impact statement, which painted a horrifying picture of the constant terror she experienced. Mart’s defense brought forth his autism spectrum disorder as a mitigating factor, but the judge remained unmoved by the argument.

Reflecting on the severity of Mart’s actions and his past convictions, the judge sentenced him to an 11-month jail term. In addition, Mart was placed on the sex offender register for 10 years and slapped with a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for life. These measures serve as a stern warning to Mart and an assurance of safety for the victim, offering her a chance to rebuild her life in the aftermath of this traumatic ordeal.