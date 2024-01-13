en English
Crime

Woman Harassed in Karachi: Viral CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
A disturbing incident of sexual harassment in the bustling streets of Karachi has stirred public outrage. In a shocking CCTV footage, a woman, holding a child’s hand, is seen being subjected to inappropriate advances by a motorcyclist in Sector 11-A, North Karachi. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, presents a grim reflection of the increasing cases of eve-teasing and harassment of women in the region.

Incident Captured: Harrowing Moments on Tape

The CCTV footage has provided a chilling account of the incident. The woman, accompanied by a child, was crossing the street when the motorcyclist approached her in an intrusive manner. The suspect’s audacious act, perpetrated in full public view, was captured in detail by the surveillance camera. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, has elicited a strong reaction from the netizens, who are demanding swift justice.

Police Action: A Manhunt Underway

The motorcycle rider, clearly visible in the footage, has now become the subject of a citywide manhunt. The police are meticulously analyzing the CCTV tapes, hoping that the clear images of the suspect will aid in his quick apprehension. As of now, no formal complaint has been registered, but the law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing the case, determined to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Harassment in Karachi: A Rising Concern

This incident is not an isolated one. It adds to the growing tally of harassment cases in Karachi, a city grappling with the menace of eve-teasing. A notable precedent involved the arrest of a school principal, accused of harassing female students. Such incidents underscore the city’s struggle with sexual harassment, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and dignity of its women residents.

Crime Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

