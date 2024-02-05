Woman Faces Charges for Inappropriate Interactions with Teen Hockey Players

A disconcerting incident has come to light involving a 38-year-old woman, Allison Schardin, and a group of teenage boys who were visiting a hotel in Roseville, Minnesota for a hockey tournament. Schardin, who was reportedly going through marital issues, began engaging in conversation with the teens in the hotel hot tub. The situation escalated disturbingly when, after a dispute with her husband, Schardin sent a Snapchat message to one of the boys, asking if she could visit his hotel room.

Alarming Details of the Encounter

During her visit, Schardin reportedly broached explicit topics with the boys and took the bold step of getting into bed with two of the 15-year-old boys. There she probed into their sexual experiences. The shocking details of this incident were reported by the Star Tribune. Schardin's inappropriate behavior didn't end there. She showed up uninvited to one of their games and continued to text the boys even after they returned to Colorado.

Schardin's Admission and Charges

Schardin admitted to the allegations but stated she had no intention of proceeding further. The local authorities, however, were not convinced. She has been charged with third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges are serious, potentially leading to years in prison if convicted. The incident has brought to light the potential dangers that can lurk even in seemingly safe environments like a team sport event. It is a stark reminder for parents, guardians, and caregivers to maintain open lines of communication with their children and to educate them about appropriate and inappropriate behaviors.

Continuing Investigation and Upcoming Court Appearance

Allison Schardin is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. As the investigation continues and evidence is examined, many are waiting to see how the court will handle this complex and sensitive case. The incident serves as a wake-up call for hotels and similar establishments to enforce stricter security measures and guidelines to protect their guests, especially minors.