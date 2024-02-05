Woman Dragged on Roadway in Failed Attempt to Thwart Car Theft

In a startling event in Bristol, Connecticut, a woman was dragged onto a roadway while attempting to prevent her Dodge Charger from being stolen. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, February 4, at a Valero gas station, has rocked the local community, leading to a city-wide call for vigilance and increased security.

A Bold Theft

The Bristol Police Department has released surveillance footage of the theft, showing a car pulling up to the gas station. An individual then jumps out of the car and makes a beeline for the Charger. The owner of the Charger, upon noticing the theft, darts out of the store, but stumbles in the process.

A Desperate Attempt to Thwart the Thief

Despite the woman's efforts to intervene, the thief continues with the theft. The footage reveals the harrowing moment when the Charger is driven away with the woman clinging on, resulting in her being dragged along the roadway. The brazen nature of the crime, committed in broad daylight, underscores the audacity of the thieves and the dire need for heightened security.

Police Seek Public's Help

The Bristol Police Department has released the footage in a bid to seek assistance from the public. They hope that witnesses will come forward with essential information that could help in nabbing the culprits. The woman's condition following the incident remains undisclosed, adding to the gravity of the situation. The ordeal she went through is a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in our society, even in moments of seeming normality.