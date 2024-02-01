Woman Clings to Car Hood in Desperate Bid to Save Stolen French Bulldog

On January 18, 2024, the streets of Los Angeles bore witness to an extraordinary scene, as Ali Zacharias, in a desperate attempt to save her stolen French bulldog, Onyx, clung onto the hood of a speeding car. This incident, captured on video by bystanders, quickly became viral, underlining a chilling trend in pet thefts in the city.

A Terrifying Ordeal

Zacharias was out for a walk with Onyx when she was momentarily distracted. Seizing the opportunity, a thief grabbed Onyx's leash and made a dash for their car. Reacting instinctively, Zacharias gave chase, reaching the vehicle as it started to pull away. In a dramatic turn, she clung on to the hood of the moving car, risking her life for her beloved pet. The terrifying ordeal ended with Zacharias being thrown off the car, suffering cuts and bruises but escaping serious injury.

A Rising Trend in Pet Thefts

This harrowing incident shines a spotlight on the increasing issue of pet thefts in Los Angeles, particularly of French bulldogs. The Los Angeles Times reports that these dogs are targeted due to their high value. The incident brings to mind the high-profile case from 2021, where pop star Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen, and her dog walker was shot in the process.

Public Support and Ongoing Search

As the video of Zacharias's heroic attempts spread across social media platforms, it stirred a wave of public support. Netizens expressed their solidarity, with many stating they would do the same for their pets. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident and seeking information on the suspects. Despite Zacharias's valiant efforts, the search for Onyx continues, with the hope that the widespread attention will aid in his safe return.