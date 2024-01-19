Woman Charged with Arson in Church Fire, Two Years On

As dawn broke on April 18, 2022, a day after Easter, the Peace United Church in Rochester was engulfed in a fiery blaze, an incident that caused approximately $4.5 million in damages. Almost two years later, Sesen Tesfay, a 22-year-old woman, has been charged with felony arson, burglary, and damage to property. The charges stem from a painstaking investigation conducted by multiple local, state, and federal agencies which unveiled compelling evidence against Tesfay.

The Fire and Its Aftermath

The fire started from the church's lower level around 2 am and was contained by the church's fire safety doors and sprinkler system. Despite these safeguards, the north side of the building suffered extensive smoke damage and soot coverage. The severity of the damage necessitated the gutting of the area, as well as the replacement and repainting of floors and ceilings.

Unveiling the Culprit

Among the evidence found at the scene was a half-gallon jug of hand sanitizer, a potential fire accelerant, and breached church offices with missing computer monitors. Most damning of all, Tesfay's cell phone was detected in the vicinity at the time of the fire. Furthermore, her DNA and fingerprints matched those found at the scene, providing a direct link to the crime.

Resilience Among Ruin

In the wake of the fire, the church community faced significant disruption. However, demonstrating resilience amidst adversity, worship resumed within the church just four days later. Tesfay, meanwhile, awaits her first court appearance scheduled for February 29, 2024.