en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Woman Charged for Driving into Pro-Palestine Protesters in Edinburgh

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Woman Charged for Driving into Pro-Palestine Protesters in Edinburgh

In a disturbing incident that underscores the volatile nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a 70-year-old woman has been charged following a vehicular assault on pro-Palestine protesters in Edinburgh. The protest, one amongst several held across the UK and Ireland, was a call for a ceasefire in the war-stricken region of Gaza. Though the incident caused minor injuries, it did not necessitate medical intervention.

Incident Amid Rising Tensions

The incident occurred on a Saturday afternoon, a time typically reserved for peaceful expressions of dissent and solidarity. The scene, however, took a disquieting turn when the elderly woman drove her car into the crowd of protesters. The rapid intervention of the police prevented a potential escalation, promptly removing the driver from the car as she attempted to drive through the crowd.

Charged, But Details Remain Sparse

Following the incident, the woman was arrested and charged with a driving offence. Yet, specifics concerning the charges against her or the circumstances leading up to the event remain undisclosed. A report has been forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal, the public prosecutor in Scotland, indicating an earnest approach by the authorities towards this unsettling situation.

Global Activism and Ongoing Conflict

The incident, while distressing, is a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions and acts of violence associated with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the struggle in Gaza resonates worldwide, demonstrations and rallies have emerged globally, advocating for Palestinian rights and condemning violence in the region. The incident highlights the international nature of the activism surrounding this issue, and the unsettling reality that even peaceful protests can unpredictably descend into chaos.

0
Crime Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Tremont Dentist Sentenced for Indecent Assault as More Victims Emerge
Dr. Scott M. Parkinson, a 59-year-old dentist from Tremont, is set to serve a jail term ranging from 45 days to 23 months. This is to be followed by a year of probation, as a result of pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. The sentence was delivered by Judge Charles M.
Tremont Dentist Sentenced for Indecent Assault as More Victims Emerge
Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance
21 mins ago
Daylight Robbery at Walker Christopher Jewellery Store: A Call for Public Assistance
Fall of a Criminal: EncroChat Breach Leads to Cardiff Gangster's Life Sentence
40 mins ago
Fall of a Criminal: EncroChat Breach Leads to Cardiff Gangster's Life Sentence
Darlington Tragedy: One-Year-Old Child Dies, Two Arrested
7 mins ago
Darlington Tragedy: One-Year-Old Child Dies, Two Arrested
Garden Dispute in Northamptonshire Culminates in Violent Clash and 45-Week Jail Sentence
15 mins ago
Garden Dispute in Northamptonshire Culminates in Violent Clash and 45-Week Jail Sentence
Attempt to Set Fire to Mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Finistere: A Concerning Act of Religious Intolerance
20 mins ago
Attempt to Set Fire to Mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Finistere: A Concerning Act of Religious Intolerance
Latest Headlines
World News
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
26 seconds
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
44 seconds
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
1 min
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
1 min
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
3 mins
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
3 mins
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
3 mins
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
3 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in AFCON 2023 Opener: A Strong Start for the Host Nation
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
4 mins
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
39 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app