Woman Brutally Attacked by Dog in Building: Owner Faces Charges

In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally attacked by a dog on the 18th floor of a residential building. The attack took place around 5 pm on Tuesday when the woman, identified as Babita Devi, was exiting a lift. The dog, under the ownership of a yet to be identified individual, lunged at Babita causing severe injuries to her arm, hand, leg, and back. Post-attack, the owner rushed Babita to the hospital where she received immediate medical attention, including stitches and injections.

Police Register A Case Against Dog Owner

In the aftermath of the attack, the police have registered a complaint against the dog owner. The charges include negligent conduct with respect to animals, intentionally provoking and insulting a person, and criminal intimidation. The severity of the case draws attention to the responsibilities of pet owners and the potential danger posed by their negligence.

Victim Recovers, Dog Owner Remains Silent

Babita Devi, the victim of the dog attack, is currently recovering from her injuries. Despite the physical and emotional trauma experienced, she managed to provide a detailed account of the incident to the authorities. The dog owner, on the other hand, has yet to respond to media inquiries for a comment. The silence raises questions about the owner’s accountability and the actions that led to the brutal attack.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership. It underscores the need for appropriate training and control measures to prevent such attacks in the future. As the case proceeds, it is expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the incident and the potential consequences for the dog owner.