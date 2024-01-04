en English
Crime

Woman Brutally Attacked by Dog in Building: Owner Faces Charges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Woman Brutally Attacked by Dog in Building: Owner Faces Charges

In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally attacked by a dog on the 18th floor of a residential building. The attack took place around 5 pm on Tuesday when the woman, identified as Babita Devi, was exiting a lift. The dog, under the ownership of a yet to be identified individual, lunged at Babita causing severe injuries to her arm, hand, leg, and back. Post-attack, the owner rushed Babita to the hospital where she received immediate medical attention, including stitches and injections.

Police Register A Case Against Dog Owner

In the aftermath of the attack, the police have registered a complaint against the dog owner. The charges include negligent conduct with respect to animals, intentionally provoking and insulting a person, and criminal intimidation. The severity of the case draws attention to the responsibilities of pet owners and the potential danger posed by their negligence.

Victim Recovers, Dog Owner Remains Silent

Babita Devi, the victim of the dog attack, is currently recovering from her injuries. Despite the physical and emotional trauma experienced, she managed to provide a detailed account of the incident to the authorities. The dog owner, on the other hand, has yet to respond to media inquiries for a comment. The silence raises questions about the owner’s accountability and the actions that led to the brutal attack.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership. It underscores the need for appropriate training and control measures to prevent such attacks in the future. As the case proceeds, it is expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the incident and the potential consequences for the dog owner.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

