en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt

A shocking breach of safety and security transpired at Gatwick Airport when Mistura Alade, a 45-year-old woman, and an unidentified minor attempted to board a flight to Milan with an invalid passport. The passport did not meet the EU travel requirement of having at least three months of validity, resulting in the duo being removed from the boarding area. Undeterred, they forcefully made their way through a security door and an emergency exit, setting off alarms and causing physical harm to an airport worker.

Unruly Behaviour Begetting Chaos

The airport authorities found themselves grappling with a situation that spiralled rapidly out of control. After Alade and the minor were removed from the boarding area due to the invalid passport, they not only refused to accept the decision but also broke through a security door and an emergency exit. The act triggered alarms and injured an airport staff member, who was off work for several weeks due to the injuries sustained during the incident. Ignoring the instructions of the airport staff, Alade made multiple attempts to board the aircraft, even mistakenly trying to enter the wrong plane.

A Stern Verdict at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court

The incident, which took place on February 22, eventually led to Alade, a former supermarket worker, and the minor being presented before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 9. Alade was found guilty of assault by beating and entering a restricted area. She was sentenced to a one-year community order, which includes 40 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions. In addition, she was ordered to pay £200 in compensation for the injuries caused to the airport staff member. The minor, too, was found guilty and received a youth referral order for four months, along with a £30 compensation order.

Security at Airports: A Non-Negotiable Imperative

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of maintaining stringent security protocols at airports. The actions of Alade and the minor not only disrupted airport operations but also put the safety of airport staff and passengers at risk. It is essential that such incidents serve as a lesson to enforce the importance of adhering to rules and regulations for a safe and smooth travel experience.

0
Aviation Crime United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
11 mins ago
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
On a chilly evening, a Boeing 737-800, operated by T’Way Air as flight 216, was in the midst of its journey with 122 passengers aboard when a sudden bird strike rattled its starboard engine. The event, unfolding around 9:30 pm, sent shockwaves through the aircraft as the engine ignited into a fierce conflagration, flames licking
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest
22 mins ago
Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
26 mins ago
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes
12 mins ago
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes
Boeing's 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery
15 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
17 mins ago
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
29 seconds
David 'Bumble' Lloyd Returns to Cricket Commentary Amidst Mixed Reactions
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
38 seconds
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
1 min
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
1 min
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
2 mins
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
2 mins
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
2 mins
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
6 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
16 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
37 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app