Crime

Woman Attempts to Set Police Officer on Fire During Arrest in South Carolina

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Woman Attempts to Set Police Officer on Fire During Arrest in South Carolina

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Dillon County, South Carolina, a woman attempted to set a police officer on fire during an arrest. Melissa McCoy, aged 38, now faces serious charges including trespassing, resisting arrest, threatening the life of a public official, and attempted murder.

Disturbing Encounter

Police were initially called to arrest McCoy on charges of criminal trespassing. However, the situation escalated quickly as she resisted arrest. In a terrifying turn of events, McCoy doused the officer with lighter fluid and tried to ignite it with a lighter. Despite this, the officer showed commendable resilience and managed to subdue McCoy.

Officer’s Condition and Arrest

The officer, who was assaulted by McCoy, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, he was released in good condition after receiving the necessary treatment. McCoy, on the other hand, was successfully taken into custody by other responding officers. She was denied bond and is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

Legal Proceedings

Following the frightening incident, McCoy awaits her fate as she faces multiple charges. The severity of her actions, especially the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, signifies a potential lengthy sentence if convicted.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

