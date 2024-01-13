Woman Arrested for Knife Attack on Boyfriend; Illegal Firearms Seized in Tawau

In a surprising incident that has stirred Tawau, a 24-year-old widow has been arrested for assaulting her boyfriend with a knife. The incident unfolded during an e-hailing ride to their residence at Batu 4 Jalan Apas, escalating upon reaching home, where the woman allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attacked her boyfriend.

Domestic Altercation Turns Violent

The altercation resulted in injuries to the boyfriend’s arm and leg. However, the woman’s aggression ceased once the boyfriend managed to disarm her. Despite the severity of the situation, she was not present at the home the next day.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld, was finally apprehended on Wednesday around 5 pm. She is no stranger to the law, with a record of three criminal cases related to drugs and gambling.

Illegal Firearms Seized in Separate Incident

In a separate incident that further underscores the disturbing rise in crime in Tawau, the local police arrested a 60-year-old man for possession of two homemade rifles and three bullets. This arrest followed a tip-off received by the authorities.

The firearms were allegedly procured from an unidentified individual in Lawas, Sarawak. The detainee’s connection with other criminal activities is currently being investigated.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the escalating crime rates and the challenges law enforcement agencies face in keeping our communities safe.