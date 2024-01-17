Woman Arrested for Fraudulent Activities at Luxury Hotel in Delhi

In a startling turn of events, Jhansi Rani Samuel, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody for her stay at a luxury hotel in Aerocity, near the airport, without paying for the services provided. Her arrest follows allegations of fraudulent payment methods and physical assault on the hotel staff when confronted about payment.

Unlawful Stay and Fraudulent Payments

Suspicions were raised when Samuel extended her stay at the opulent Pullman Hotel to 15 days, from December 13, without settling her outstanding dues. The hotel's management asserts that she attempted to bypass the payment process by using deceptive UPI payment methods and showcasing counterfeit bank transactions.

Alleged Manhandling and Escape Attempt

As the hotel staff requested her to clear the dues, Samuel allegedly manhandled them and made an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the premise. This incident led to the lodging of a formal complaint by the hotel authorities, contributing to the escalation of the matter to the local law enforcement.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Based on the complaint, a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to cheating, was registered at the IGI Airport Police Station. Following her arrest, Samuel was subjected to police interrogation. Despite her release on bail, the investigation into the incident and her alleged fraudulent activities continues.

In conclusion, the incident has brought to light the vulnerabilities of the hospitality industry, prompting an urgent need for stringent security measures to mitigate such fraudulent activities in the future.