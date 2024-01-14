en English
Crime

Woman Arrested for Driving into Crowd at Pro-Palestine Protest in Edinburgh

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Woman Arrested for Driving into Crowd at Pro-Palestine Protest in Edinburgh

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman has been apprehended and subsequently charged in connection with a driving offense after her car plowed into a group of pro-Palestine demonstrators in Edinburgh. The incident, which transpired around 2:30 pm on Saturday, led to several minor injuries amongst the protesters who were advocating for a ceasefire in the ravaged Gaza Strip.

Protests Across The Country

The demonstration commenced at The Mound and North Bank Street, with a plan to march towards Bute House. The incident coincides with numerous other protests taking place across the country, uniting in their call for a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. These protests, part of a ‘global day of action’, saw participation in the thousands, showcasing solidarity with Palestine.

The Incident And Aftermath

According to on-the-ground activists, the woman attempted to navigate her vehicle through the crowd, leading to the intervention of Police Scotland. The attempted drive-through resulted in minor injuries to some of the protesters. However, none of the affected individuals required medical attention.

Charges And Legal Proceedings

The woman has been charged with a driving offense in the wake of the incident. A report regarding the event is set to be sent to the procurator fiscal, paving the way for potential legal proceedings. The incident has drawn significant attention, adding yet another layer to the ongoing discourse around the Israel-Hamas conflict and the global response to it.

Palestine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

