Woman Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Firearm to High School Game in Dorchester County

London Mechelle Taylor, a 37-year-old resident of Ladson, was apprehended on Friday night under the suspicion of bringing a firearm to a high school basketball game in Dorchester County, South Carolina. The weapon was detected by a state-of-the-art weapon detection unit operated by Dorchester District Two, as she attempted to gain entry into the event.

Security Measures in Action

The firearm was discovered during a secondary screening process performed by District 2 officials. Upon the alarming revelation, Taylor was instantly handed over to a school resource officer, ensuring the safety of everyone present. The swift and meticulous actions of the district officials effectively quelled the potential threat.

Parental Notification and Legal Proceedings

Parents were promptly informed about the unsettling incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. The district's transparency in the face of potential danger was an attempt to reassure parents of their children's safety in the educational environment. The following day, at a bond hearing, Taylor was granted a $15,000 public recognizance bond. Despite this, she remained in custody at the L.C. Knight Detention Center by Saturday afternoon.

Pending Charges

As confirmed by Lieutenant Rick Carson, Taylor faces serious charges of possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful carry of a pistol. These charges, if proved, could lead to severe legal penalties, reflecting the gravity of her alleged actions.