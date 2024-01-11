Woman in Haverfordwest Arrested for Alleged Murder of Seven-Year-Old Child

In a deeply unsettling turn of events, a woman has been apprehended under suspicion of murdering a seven-year-old child in the peaceful town of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. The grim discovery was made on Wednesday, 10 January 2024, when Dyfed-Powys Police responded to a distress call at an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10:45 am.

Tragic Incident on Upper Market Street Prompts Road Closures

The incident occurred on Upper Market Street, prompting road closures. The child was confirmed dead, with investigations ongoing. The police express condolences to the family.

The road is closed due to an ongoing incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Police Investigation Underway

An ongoing investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to this horrific incident. The woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is presently held in police custody, adding a chilling dimension to the seemingly tranquil community.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the town, leading to road closures in the vicinity. It stands as a stark reminder of the dark undercurrents that can lurk beneath the surface of even the most serene locales. The local authorities, while diligently working to untangle the details of this harrowing occurrence, expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the child.