Arrest Made After Shooting Outside Hueytown High School Incident

Eunethia Arnette Shackleford, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested by detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office following a shooting incident outside Hueytown High School. The event transpired on a Friday night after a basketball game, in the school's parking lot. What started as a confrontation among youths rapidly spiraled out of control when adult family members intervened.

Escalation of the Conflict

Shackleford, present during the altercation, reportedly fired shots into the air, inciting panic and fear among the crowd. She then fled the scene with some of the young individuals involved in the dispute. Her actions not only escalated the situation but also put numerous lives at risk.

Swift Response From Law Enforcement

The Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy, on duty at the game, promptly responded to the gunfire. Law enforcement authorities worked diligently to ensure the safety of those present by dispersing the crowd. The quick and composed actions of the officers prevented the situation from escalating further.

Shackleford faces serious charges including attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon on school premises. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office in Bessemer issued the warrants for her arrest. Currently, she is held in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer with a bond set at $67,500.