Woman and Newborn Abandoned in Odisha: A Struggle for Justice Begins

In a distressing incident in Jajpur district, Odisha, Dali Mallick and her newborn son were deserted at a government hospital by her husband, Chandan Mallick, and his family. This regrettable occurrence unfolded after Dali was admitted to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital on January 1, 2024, giving birth to a son two days later.

Shock and Abandonment

Despite Chandan's prior assertions of being married to another woman, Dali and Chandan had tied the knot in 2021. As per reports, the family's sudden departure from the hospital was linked to an unresolved family feud. Unaware of their departure, Dali found herself searching for her family members within the hospital premises, attempting to reach her husband, but her efforts were in vain.

Intervention and Care

The hospital staff, upon realizing Dali's plight, provided her comfort and assistance. It wasn't long before the police and the District Child Protection Unit were alerted. They promptly intervened, ensuring Dali and her infant were taken into their care and safety. The Child Welfare Committee, upon learning of the incident, expressed its intent to pursue legal action against Chandan for his neglect of his wife and newborn child.

A Struggle for Justice

This incident sheds light on the alarming reality of marital abandonment and its repercussions on innocent lives. It underscores the necessity for stringent laws and their diligent enforcement to protect vulnerable individuals. While Dali and her child now have the support of the Child Welfare Committee, the battle for justice has just begun. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the societal changes that need to be made, and the long shadows these incidents cast over the lives of those affected.