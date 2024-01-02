Wolverhampton Tragedy: Father of Seven Killed in Home Attack, Police Arrest Suspect

In a tragic turn of events in Wolverhampton, Deavon Harrison, a 46-year-old father of seven, has been reported dead following an attack in his residence. The incident, which unfolded on a Saturday afternoon at around 12:50 pm in Dunstall Hill, has left the Harrison family in deep mourning and a community in shock.

Arrest and Investigation

In the wake of the incident, one individual has been apprehended on suspicions of murder and is currently in police custody for questioning. Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, who is at the helm of the investigation, has assured that the probe is progressing swiftly, with several leads being pursued.

Cordell has made an urgent public appeal for any information related to the incident. She has specifically requested those who may have noticed suspicious activities in the vicinity or possess pertinent dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. The police are steadfast in their mission to identify the culprits and serve justice for the Harrison family.

A Family in Mourning

Deavon Harrison’s family is grappling with the irreplaceable loss of their loved one. His mother, devastated by the passing of her first-born son, extended her grief to his 13 siblings, seven children, and a granddaughter. The family has also released a photograph of Mr. Harrison as a poignant reminder of the man they are mourning.

Public Appeal

The police have released a reference log number for the incident and are urging anyone with relevant information to contact them. They remain committed to ensuring that the sense of security within the community is restored, and justice for Deavon Harrison’s family is served.