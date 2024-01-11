en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wole Soyinka Raises Alarm Over Safety of Key Witness in Mambilla Scam

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Wole Soyinka Raises Alarm Over Safety of Key Witness in Mambilla Scam

In a significant development, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has raised grave concerns over the safety of Dr. Olu Agunloye, former Minister and pivotal witness in the high-profile ‘Mambilla Scam’.

Agunloye was recently remanded to Kuje Prison by a court due to his alleged involvement in the case.

Soyinka’s statement, titled ‘A pivotal witness and a custodial danger’, draws attention to the potential risk to Agunloye’s life. It draws striking parallels to the unresolved murder of Chief Bola Ige, a predecessor to Agunloye.

Ige was assassinated under mysterious circumstances when his police protection was conspicuously absent.

The Nobel laureate underscored the connection between Ige’s murder and the Mambilla scam, highlighting Agunloye’s crucial role in the ongoing investigations into the former’s murder.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Panic Unfolds as Armed Gunmen Invade University and TV Studio in Ecuador
In a shocking turn of events, the University of Guayaquil and a nearby television studio in Ecuador fell under the control of armed gunmen. The incident sparked fear and confusion as individuals were seen fleeing the university premises, and live broadcasting was interrupted by the takeover of the television studio. Armed Invasion at University and
Panic Unfolds as Armed Gunmen Invade University and TV Studio in Ecuador
Supreme Court Quashes Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case: Relief for Bano, Continued Trauma for Youngest Witness
11 mins ago
Supreme Court Quashes Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case: Relief for Bano, Continued Trauma for Youngest Witness
USAID, CARICOM, and Grenada to Host Meeting on Youth Crime Prevention in the Caribbean
17 mins ago
USAID, CARICOM, and Grenada to Host Meeting on Youth Crime Prevention in the Caribbean
Tragic End for Family Pet: Dog Shot Dead During East Perth Arrest
4 mins ago
Tragic End for Family Pet: Dog Shot Dead During East Perth Arrest
Janet Yamanaka Mello: The Downfall of a Multi-Million Dollar Conwoman
5 mins ago
Janet Yamanaka Mello: The Downfall of a Multi-Million Dollar Conwoman
Dog Killed During Arrest: Heartbroken Owner Expresses Outrage
6 mins ago
Dog Killed During Arrest: Heartbroken Owner Expresses Outrage
Latest Headlines
World News
The CBE Conundrum: Paula Vennells, The Post Office Scandal, and the Call for Official Annulment
2 mins
The CBE Conundrum: Paula Vennells, The Post Office Scandal, and the Call for Official Annulment
GOP Presidential Candidates Haley and DeSantis Clash in Iowa Debate
3 mins
GOP Presidential Candidates Haley and DeSantis Clash in Iowa Debate
Chris Christie Drops Out of Presidential Race
3 mins
Chris Christie Drops Out of Presidential Race
Melbourne Demons Star Player Clayton Oliver Takes Extended Leave Amid Personal Issues
4 mins
Melbourne Demons Star Player Clayton Oliver Takes Extended Leave Amid Personal Issues
Prescription Adherence Linked to Drug Coverage: A Wake-Up Call for Canada's Healthcare?
4 mins
Prescription Adherence Linked to Drug Coverage: A Wake-Up Call for Canada's Healthcare?
U.S. to Send 'Unofficial' Delegation to Taiwan Amidst Election Season
5 mins
U.S. to Send 'Unofficial' Delegation to Taiwan Amidst Election Season
Plant-Based Diets Could Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Study Suggests
7 mins
Plant-Based Diets Could Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Study Suggests
Rory McIlroy Proposes Contractual Changes in Golf Amidst LIV Golf Challenge
10 mins
Rory McIlroy Proposes Contractual Changes in Golf Amidst LIV Golf Challenge
Real Madrid Outlast Atletico in Thrilling Super Cup Semi-Final
10 mins
Real Madrid Outlast Atletico in Thrilling Super Cup Semi-Final
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
37 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
3 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
5 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
7 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
7 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app