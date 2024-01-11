Wole Soyinka Raises Alarm Over Safety of Key Witness in Mambilla Scam

In a significant development, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has raised grave concerns over the safety of Dr. Olu Agunloye, former Minister and pivotal witness in the high-profile ‘Mambilla Scam’.

Agunloye was recently remanded to Kuje Prison by a court due to his alleged involvement in the case.

Soyinka’s statement, titled ‘A pivotal witness and a custodial danger’, draws attention to the potential risk to Agunloye’s life. It draws striking parallels to the unresolved murder of Chief Bola Ige, a predecessor to Agunloye.

Ige was assassinated under mysterious circumstances when his police protection was conspicuously absent.

The Nobel laureate underscored the connection between Ige’s murder and the Mambilla scam, highlighting Agunloye’s crucial role in the ongoing investigations into the former’s murder.