Wizz Social Media App Suspended from App Stores Over Sexploitation Concerns

The renowned social media platform, Wizz, revered by teenagers, has been pulled off both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The removal follows growing concerns about the app's involvement in sextortion scams, brought to light by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation. Both Apple and Google have affirmed the elimination of Wizz from their platforms, pointing to the violation of their policies and the need to safeguard young users. The future of Wizz, despite boasting a user base that hovers around 20 million, hangs in the balance as it faces the hurdle of protecting underage users in the digital social milieu.

Sexual Exploitation Leads to App Suspension

A wave of 'financial sextortion' scams has been linked to the app. These scams involve adults duping children and teenagers into sending explicit images online, followed by threats to share the material with the victims’ friends and family, unless they receive payment. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation initiated contact with Apple, which led to the removal of the app. The storm of criticism surrounding the app also extends to other social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, accused of being lax in their efforts to protect minors and young adults online.

Wizz Under Fire for Inadequate Measures

Users have expressed outrage about Wizz serving pornographic ads to underage users, with some victims recounting instances of being targeted by sextortion within mere minutes of joining the app. The app, backed by heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs and Tencent and owned by Voodoo, permits users as young as 13 to create profiles and interact with others in their age group. However, Wizz's age-verification measures have come under fire for being insufficient.

Wizz's Response and Future Steps

Wizz has responded to the allegations by underscoring its commitment to safety and collaboration with both tech giants to address the issues. The app, which had recently hosted a successful content creation event in Miami, and has positioned itself as a safe space for making new friends, is working with Apple and Google to clarify its measures. It aims to resolve the issues and get reinstated on the app stores. In the interim, Wizz has advised its users via Instagram that its absence from the app stores was due to a 'technical hiccup' and that they are working to resolve the issue.