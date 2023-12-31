en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Witnesses At Risk in Tupac Shakur Murder Case, Prosecutors Warn

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:28 am EST
Witnesses At Risk in Tupac Shakur Murder Case, Prosecutors Warn

An ominous cloud hangs over the ongoing investigation into the killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a former gang leader from Los Angeles and the alleged orchestrator of the infamous murder, is now facing accusations of plotting to assassinate witnesses set to testify against him.

Prosecutors Call for Continued Detention

Prosecutors have urged the presiding judge to keep Davis behind bars until his trial, citing credible threats to witnesses. The prosecution’s stance underscores the gravity of the charges against Davis and the perceived risk to those willing to testify. A chilling ‘green light’ order, said to be an authorization to kill, was allegedly discussed by Davis’ son during a recorded jail call.

(Read Also: Safety of Witnesses a Priority in Tupac Shakur’s Assassination Case)

Federal Intervention and Defense Arguments

In response to these threats, the federal government has provided resources for at least one witness to change residence. Davis’ defense, however, refutes these allegations. His attorneys argue that no evidence of threats to witnesses exists and that Davis poses no danger to the community. They contend that his accounts, including a memoir where Davis claimed to have orchestrated Shakur’s shooting, were exaggerated and intended for entertainment and financial gain.

(Read Also: Prosecutors Allege ‘Keffe D’ Davis, Linked to Tupac’s Murder, is a Threat to Witnesses)

Enduring Legacy of Tupac Shakur

The 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur remains a mystery that continues to captivate public attention. The rapper’s enduring legacy and his untimely death at the age of 25 have made this case a high-profile event. As the only living person in the vehicle from where the shots were fired, Davis’ trial is seen as a significant step towards unraveling the truth about that fateful night. However, the potential dangers to witnesses highlight the complexities and challenges associated with resolving crimes connected to gang activity.

Read More

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic Christmas Nightmare

By Ebenezer Mensah

The High Cost of Legal Defense in Major Murder Cases

By Mazhar Abbas

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Former FBI Agent Jana Monroe Reveals Chilling Encounters With Serial Killers in Her Memoir

By Wojciech Zylm

Wave of Serious Crimes Underscores Grim Reality of Harm Inflicted on V ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Wave of Serious Crimes Underscores Grim Reality of Harm Inflicted on V ...
heart comment 0
Couple Charged Over Christmas Present Thefts: A Crime Against the Festive Spirit

By BNN Correspondents

Couple Charged Over Christmas Present Thefts: A Crime Against the Festive Spirit
SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Investigate Plateau Violence and Killings

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Investigate Plateau Violence and Killings
Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic End and the Quest for Justice

By Nitish Verma

Young Couple Found Dead in San Antonio: A Tragic End and the Quest for Justice
London’s Somali Community Clashes with Metropolitan Police: A Call for Calm Amidst Tensions

By Justice Nwafor

London's Somali Community Clashes with Metropolitan Police: A Call for Calm Amidst Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
14 seconds
Ola Electric Leads the Charge with PLI Scheme Certification
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
39 seconds
Marc-Andre Fleury Nears Historic 500th Career Win in NHL
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
58 seconds
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Disqualifies Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
Waging War on Weight: A New Year's Resolution for Samoa
1 min
Waging War on Weight: A New Year's Resolution for Samoa
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Extremes and the Dawn of Decisive Global Politics
2 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Extremes and the Dawn of Decisive Global Politics
New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission
5 mins
New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission
Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Iconic Dismissal, Reflects on Team India's Performance
6 mins
Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Iconic Dismissal, Reflects on Team India's Performance
Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seasons
6 mins
Canadiens vs. Lightning: A High-Stakes NHL Matchup Amid Slumping Seasons
The Unpredictable Landscape of the 2024 Senate Elections
6 mins
The Unpredictable Landscape of the 2024 Senate Elections
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
13 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app