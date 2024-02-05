Witness Testifies Hearing Baby Cries in Manslaughter Trial of Off-Grid Parents

In an ongoing manslaughter trial at the Old Bailey, Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, face charges related to the death of their newborn daughter, Victoria. The couple, who have lost custody of four other children, allegedly lived off-grid in England, traveling in taxis and camping in the South Downs. They stand accused of attempting to hide Victoria's existence, following the removal of their other children from their care. Victoria's body was later discovered concealed in a supermarket bag, buried under trash.

High-Pitched Cries in the Dark

A key witness, Sarah Hidden, has delivered a chilling testimony recounting the high-pitched cries of a baby during two stormy nights in January. Hidden asserted that she saw a couple, who she believed to be the defendants, at different locations around the area where the cries originated. She described the woman as looking worn and depressed, possibly holding a baby in her arms.

The Discovery and Arrest

Victoria's body was discovered days after Marten and Gordon's arrest on February 27, 2023. The baby was found in a supermarket bag, covered in trash, a grim end to a life that had barely begun.

Additional Charges Against the Couple

Adding to their woes, the defendants are also facing charges of perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, and child cruelty. The prosecution contends that Victoria would have survived if not for the parents' negligent actions. The trial continues, with further developments keenly awaited.