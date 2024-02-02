Witness Hunt Underway for New Year's Eve Brawl at Cornwall's Bohella Club

The tranquillity of the night was shattered when a brawl erupted at the Bohella Club in St Mawes, Cornwall, in the final moments of 2023 and the onset of 2024. Devon and Cornwall Police are now on a quest to find witnesses of the melee that unfurled from approximately 11:30 PM on December 31, 2023, to roughly 12:30 AM on January 1, 2024.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

In their pursuit of truth, the police are imploring anyone with information or video evidence to step forward and aid their investigation. With the crime number 50240000367 and PC 7737 Bagguley at Truro Police Station as the point of contact, they have laid out the channels through which crucial information can be relayed.

An Opportunity for Anonymous Reporting

Recognizing the need for anonymity in certain situations, the police have also partnered with the Crimestoppers charity. This collaboration allows witnesses or those with information to report anonymously, either by phone or online, thereby ensuring their privacy while contributing to the pursuit of justice.

The Bohella Club, a popular spot for New Year's Eve revelry, witnessed a drastic turn of events when celebrations were replaced with punches. The incident, which transpired just before the stroke of midnight, has since cast a long shadow over the otherwise festive atmosphere of the club and the town of St Mawes.