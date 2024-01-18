Witchcraft Accusation Leads to Brutal Murder in Gokwe; Police Launch Manhunt

In a shocking event that has sent tremors through the quiet village of Ndhlalambi, in Gokwe South, Zimbabwe, the local police force is engaged in an intense manhunt for four men. The suspects, identified as Talent Majoni, Evidence Wellington Majoni, Takudzwa Majoni, and Trymore Mpofu, stand accused of a heinous crime: the brutal murder of their own relative, Collen Bheka.

Advertisment

Family Feud Turns Fatal

The grim episode unfolded on Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 pm, when the quartet allegedly attacked their cousin, 39-year-old Bheka, over accusations of witchcraft. Brandishing machetes and axes, the assailants reportedly stormed Bheka's parents' homestead, where he had sought refuge. In a chilling turn of events, they dragged Bheka out and launched a vicious assault, inflicting fatal injuries in the presence of his horrified parents.

Following the gruesome act, the suspects made a swift exit from the scene, evading immediate capture. The incident was subsequently reported at ZRP Gokwe, triggering a full-scale manhunt. The authorities have since visited the crime scene and are now soliciting public assistance in their pursuit of the fugitives.

A Plea for Peace and Justice

In the wake of this brutal crime, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the Midlands Police Provincial Spokesperson, has issued a public appeal for peace and non-violent conflict resolution. This case, he says, is part of a disturbing trend of increasing murders within the Midlands province. In a similar vein, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has raised his concerns, pointing out that the province recorded the highest murder rate last year. His remarks came during the opening of the 2024 Legal Year, underscoring the urgency and importance of tackling this issue.