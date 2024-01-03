en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wise County Sheriff’s Office Confronts Diverse Local Incidents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Wise County Sheriff’s Office Confronts Diverse Local Incidents

Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has been grappling with a wide range of incidents as reported by local residents. From Snapchat threats to missing persons, and from burglary to assault, the diverse challenges faced by the WCSO are indicative of the complexity of maintaining law and order in the area.

Escalating Domestic Conflicts

Among the various incidents, a man reported that he had been receiving threatening messages from his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Snapchat. In another case, a verbal argument between an ex-couple was documented over concerns of potential future altercations. A family fight on County Road 2696 escalated to the point where the police had to intervene, resulting in an arrest.

Criminal Activities and Misconduct

Crime in the county also took various forms. A man faced assault by his uncle, which resulted in his grandmother being pushed to the ground. A resident reported her fence was cut, and her horses were let loose, while a stolen truck from Old Decatur Road was recovered by Montague County Sheriff’s Office. A resident on County Road 3696 reported the loss of her pistol, and a man on County Road 4797 reported stolen checks and unauthorized transactions. These incidents highlight the unrelenting criminal activities the WCSO has to deal with on a daily basis.

Harassment and Scams

Harassment was another problem reported by the locals. A business owner found himself harassed by a past client, affecting his current and prospective work. Threatening phone calls were reported on Bolt Court, and a scam involving a supercharger purchase from Facebook Marketplace led to a complaint. The diversity of these incidents underscores the varied challenges faced by the WCSO and the need for a multi-faceted approach to maintaining peace and security within the county.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
Christmas Day Tragedy in Houston: A Mother's Death Illuminates Domestic Violence
On the tranquil night of Christmas Day, the city of Houston, Texas, was stirred by a tragic event. A young mother, Fannie Uresti, aged 34, was found dead in her home, alongside her husband Roberto Hernandez, 43, in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The Houston Police Department was called to their Grasilla Drive residence
Christmas Day Tragedy in Houston: A Mother's Death Illuminates Domestic Violence
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
4 mins ago
Kingston Police in Search of Donation Jar Theft Suspect
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
6 mins ago
South Carolina Man Charged with Murder: A Tragic End for Kandace Nicole Adams
St. Mary's Home for Children Under Fire After State Investigation Exposes Abuse
42 seconds ago
St. Mary's Home for Children Under Fire After State Investigation Exposes Abuse
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
4 mins ago
Goshen Resident Arrested in Child Solicitation Sting Operation
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
4 mins ago
Montreal Food Bank Hit by Theft: Urgent Call for Donations
Latest Headlines
World News
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
52 seconds
Bishop Kelly's Peter Minnaert Crowned 2023 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
58 seconds
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler: Navigating Fame and Allegations in the Pursuit of Greatness
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
1 min
Snook Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Valley Mills in Close Non-District Game
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
1 min
Arkansas Razorbacks Set to Bolster Offensive Line with Key Transfers
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
1 min
High Stakes High School Basketball: A Tale of Three Teams
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
2 mins
Alabama Tight End Miles Kitselman Announces Transfer
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
2 mins
Brewers and Dodgers Swap Left-Handed Pitchers in Trade
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
3 mins
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
3 mins
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
56 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app