Wisconsin Traffic Stop Leads to Large Meth Bust; 74-Year-Old Man Arrested

In a significant drug bust, authorities in Wisconsin arrested 74-year-old Gary E. Gilberg, following a traffic stop that spiraled into a larger methamphetamine investigation. The event unfolded on January 31, when a deputy pulled over Gilberg on State Highway 35 in the town of Buffalo for trailing a semi too closely.

Meth Discovery in Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop quickly escalated when a K9 unit alerted to the presence of controlled substances in Gilberg's vehicle. This prompted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of 31.34 grams of methamphetamine tucked away in Gilberg's jacket.

Further Investigation Unveils Larger Drug Operation

The traffic stop drug find set off a more comprehensive investigation, resulting in a search warrant for Gilberg's residence in Taylor. The subsequent house search unveiled a startling 397 grams of methamphetamine, neatly packaged into 78 individual baggies, further incriminating Gilberg.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Gilberg now faces serious charges, including possession with intent to distribute a significant quantity of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He made an appearance at the Buffalo County Courthouse for a bail hearing, where his bond was set at $2,000. He is due back in court on March 6, where he will face the consequences of his actions.

With the total methamphetamine recovered amounting to 428 grams, this arrest has dealt a significant blow to the local drug trade, showcasing the crucial role of traffic stops in maintaining law and order and the determined efforts of law enforcement authorities in the fight against drug trafficking.