Wisconsin Teenager Sentenced for DraftKings Hack

A young man from Wisconsin, Joseph Garrison, is to face an 18-month jail sentence over his role in the significant 2022 hack of the popular fantasy sports platform, DraftKings. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, confirming his involvement in a 'credential stuffing attack' that led to the theft of a staggering $600,000 from 1,600 user accounts.

The DraftKings Hack: More than Child's Play

The case, despite Garrison's youthful age, was taken with utmost seriousness by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who emphasized the severity of the crime and the considerable sum of money involved. Despite Garrison's lawyer arguing his client's case as a 'bright but immature young man', the gravity of the crime could not be understated.

Heavy Price for Cybercrime

Garrison's punishment extends beyond jail time. He has been ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution to DraftKings, and $175,000 in asset forfeitures. Furthermore, he will be under supervision for three years following his release. The weighty penalties reflect the seriousness with which cybercrime is now being treated by the US justice system.

Long-standing Criminal Enterprise

Further investigations into Garrison's electronic devices revealed a disturbing reality - the young man possessed about 38 million username and password combinations for use in online attacks. It became evident that Garrison had been profiting from such illicit activities for years. He is scheduled to surrender to jail in June, following the completion of his college semester.

The DraftKings case also implicated two other individuals, Nathan Austad and Kamerin Stokes, who were arrested and charged for their roles in the attack. The case continues in the US District Court, Southern District of New York.