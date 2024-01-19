Wisconsin Police Officer Stabbed During Welfare Check, Assailant Arrested

In the serene town of Mosinee, Wisconsin, an incident of violent confrontation unfolded in the earliest hours of Friday morning. A local police officer, engaged in a routine welfare check, was suddenly stabbed by a 41-year-old man lying on the sidewalk. The incident, which occurred around 2:15 a.m. near the junction of 7th Street and Main Street, has sent ripples of shock through the community.

The Encounter

The officer, unsuspecting of the imminent danger, approached the man for a welfare check. In an alarming turn of events, the man attacked the officer with a sharp weapon. Despite the sudden assault, the officer managed to call for backup, demonstrating commendable presence of mind amidst the chaos.

The Arrest

The assailant, refusing to comply with police orders, was eventually subdued and arrested. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office provided crucial support with their K-9 unit which played a significant role in the detainment. The assailant's resistance resulted in injuries from the K-9, leading to his hospitalization.

The Aftermath

Following the incident, both the officer and the assailant were promptly treated at the scene. Although the officer has since been released, the assailant remains hospitalized due to his non-life-threatening injuries. He currently remains in custody, under close observation. The incident saw no harm inflicted upon other officers or K-9s.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Mosinee Police Department and surrounding area departments, along with emergency medical services, promptly responded to the incident. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has taken the reins of the ongoing investigation. The findings will be reported to the District Attorney upon conclusion, promising a thorough and unbiased examination.