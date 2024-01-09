en English
Crime

Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Gruesome Assault Amid Pandemic

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Gruesome Assault Amid Pandemic

Rory Lindsay Deer, a 43-year-old resident of Cashton, Wisconsin, has been handed down a custodial sentence of one year and 11 months for a gruesome assault on a woman. Deer had pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, a charge that stemmed from a chilling incident that unfolded in April 2020, amid the shadow of the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assault in Detail

The victim’s ordeal began when Deer requested a ride to a drug detox facility in Rochester, Minnesota. Despite being escorted to the rehab center, Deer refused to disembark from the woman’s car. The situation escalated horrifically when Deer attacked the woman, employing nunchucks in a choking maneuver and biting her on the eye. The police report reveals a distressing picture: teeth marks above and below the victim’s right eye, a cut that was approximately 3/4th of an inch on her eyelid, and faint red markings encircling her neck.

Delayed Justice

Justice was not immediate, however. The trial was delayed due to the global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adding further complication, Deer failed to appear at two scheduled court hearings. Nevertheless, the wheels of justice ground on, and Deer’s day in court eventually arrived. He has now been ordered to serve his sentence, with a credit for 256 days already spent in custody.

Endurance of the Victim

Despite enduring a horrifying assault, the victim displayed tremendous courage and presence of mind by reporting the incident to the Rochester police. Her bravery ensured that Deer would face the consequences of his actions, bringing a measure of closure to a traumatic chapter in her life.

Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

