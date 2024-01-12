Wisconsin Man Faces 81 Charges as Massive Arsenal of Firearms Unearthed

In a shocking discovery in Shawano County, Wisconsin, a man named Kyle Matsche is facing an astounding 81 charges following the uncovering of a massive arsenal of firearms on his family's farm. The charges are largely rooted in over 70 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The revelation came about after the local police were called to respond to a physical altercation at the farm on December 19. Family members were reportedly trying to subdue Matsche to prevent him from causing harm to himself or others due to his apparent drug intoxication.

Matsche's Firearm Collection Unveiled

Upon their arrival at the scene, the officers were greeted by the sight of weapons devoid of serial numbers. The family informed the police that Matsche, who has a history of felony bail-jumping convictions spanning 2008-2010, took to building guns as a hobby. This led to the execution of a search warrant, following which authorities made a startling discovery. They seized a total of 46 long guns, 23 handguns, and an excess of half a ton of ammunition. The search also led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia that tested positive for the potent opioid, fentanyl.

The case was initially taken up by the county circuit court. However, given the gravity and scale of the case, it is expected to be handed over to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).