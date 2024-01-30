Wisconsin Man Arrested En Route to Military Base with Arsenal of Weapons

A 26-year-old Wisconsin man, Alexander Laykovich, was pulled over by Kentucky deputies for erratic driving and was found to be armed to the teeth. Officers discovered Laykovich, who claimed affiliation with the military but lacked proper identification, with a handgun on his driver's seat. A subsequent thorough search of his vehicle revealed an arsenal that included eight guns, a Franklin Armory lower receiver FAI-15 and a Palmetto State Armory pistol brace rifle PA-15, a 37mm smoke/flare launcher, several knives, a loaded magazine, and an activated body camera. Additionally, Laykovich was found to be in possession of percocet pills and a significant sum of money.

A Troubled Past

Laykovich was not a stranger to law enforcement. He had previously been permanently barred from purchasing firearms following a court ruling based on mental health issues. Laykovich admitted that he had been receiving medical care from Veterans Affairs for PTSD, a traumatic brain injury, and a stroke. He also mentioned that he was in the process of seeking intensive care management. Earlier in April, Laykovich had been charged in Wisconsin with carrying a concealed weapon.

A Potential Threat

Laykovich claimed to be on inactive status with the U.S. Army and was apparently attempting to resolve a security clearance issue at Fort Knox military base. His possession of various weapons, coupled with his aim to visit a military base, raised red flags for the authorities. Now, he faces multiple state charges, including trafficking controlled substances and firearms possession. He also faces federal charges for unlawful firearm possession.

A Joint Investigation

The FBI has stepped in with a task officer specializing in terrorism investigations and filed a federal criminal complaint. A joint federal investigation is currently in progress with the ATF, FBI, and local authorities working together. Laykovich is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center as investigations continue.