Wisconsin Man Accused of Stealing Stamp Collection in High-Stakes Burglary

35-year-old Gary Dobraska of Wisconsin, stands accused of a high-stakes burglary involving a stamp collection worth nearly $400,000, a stolen car, and a gripping high-speed chase with the police. The incident, which took place in Waukesha County, approximately 25 miles west of Milwaukee, has drawn attention from multiple news outlets including Fox6 and The Freeman newspaper.

Dobraska, a home improvement worker, allegedly used his intimate knowledge of a previous client's residence to carry out the burglary. He is believed to have gained access to the house by using the garage code and a spare key. The crime wasn't all he had planned, however. After securing a haul that included the aforementioned stamp collection, Dobraska is accused of stealing a car to make his escape.

However, his freedom was short-lived. A high-speed chase ensued when the police caught wind of the stolen vehicle. The chase ended with Dobraska's capture, but not before he was charged with fleeing the police in Washington County in December.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Following his capture, Dobraska was hit with multiple felony charges. In Waukesha County, he faces charges of burglary and two counts of theft, in addition to the charge of fleeing police in Washington County. Despite the weight of the accusations, Dobraska pleaded not guilty to all charges during a preliminary hearing on January 31.

As of February 1, Dobraska remains held in the Waukesha County jail. His bond has been set at a hefty $250,000. His next court hearing is due to take place on February 5, where the details of this intriguing case are expected to be further examined.