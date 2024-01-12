en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Wisconsin Fugitive Peter Jewell-Reigel Arrested in Houston After 13-Hour Standoff

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Wisconsin Fugitive Peter Jewell-Reigel Arrested in Houston After 13-Hour Standoff

In the early hours of the morning, Peter Jewell-Reigel, a 25-year-old man with a history of criminal offenses, was apprehended in Houston, Texas after an intense 13-hour standoff with U.S. Marshals. Jewell-Reigel, a fugitive from Wisconsin, had been on the run since escaping from supervised parole release last month, leading to a warrant being issued in Marathon County.

Caught Asleep in a Houston Hotel Parking Lot

After extensive investigation, the U.S. Marshals tracked down Jewell-Reigel asleep in his car in a Houston hotel parking lot. Despite being armed with a knife, the standoff ended without incident, thanks to skilled negotiation tactics deployed by the Marshals. The fugitive was taken into custody, marking the end of a manhunt that had been ongoing for weeks.

Past Crimes and Parole Violation

Prior to this incident, Jewell-Reigel had a notable criminal record. He was previously found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2017, in addition to convictions for disorderly conduct and battery. The warrant for his arrest was issued due to his unauthorized and unsupervised contact with a 13-year-old female in December 2023, a violation of his parole terms. He had also removed his GPS tracking device, thereby evading the watchful eye of law enforcement.

Public Reaction and Future Proceedings

The arrest of Jewell-Reigel has elicited a sigh of relief among the local community and law enforcement. His apprehension not only contributes to the safety of the community, but also serves as a reminder of the tireless efforts and dedication of the U.S. Marshals. Jewell-Reigel will now face the consequences of his actions in court, where he will be held accountable for his parole violations and the charges that have been filed against him.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
17 seconds ago
Bank Robbery in Pulaski: Suspect Apprehended and Charges Laid
On the chilly morning of 12th January 2024, the quiet village of Pulaski, New York, was jolted awake by a bank robbery at one of its Key Bank branches on Salina Street. The man behind this audacious act was later identified as 36-year-old James Brown II from Granby. A Threatening Note and a Swift Getaway
Bank Robbery in Pulaski: Suspect Apprehended and Charges Laid
Appeal Court Upholds Conviction of Former CFL Player Josh Boden
7 mins ago
Appeal Court Upholds Conviction of Former CFL Player Josh Boden
Inmate Sues Jail Officials for Illegally Monitoring Privileged Calls: A Violation of Rights or a Systemic Issue?
7 mins ago
Inmate Sues Jail Officials for Illegally Monitoring Privileged Calls: A Violation of Rights or a Systemic Issue?
Sudbury Police Thwart Attempted Bank Heist; Investigation Underway
2 mins ago
Sudbury Police Thwart Attempted Bank Heist; Investigation Underway
Former Auburn High School Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct with Student
7 mins ago
Former Auburn High School Coach Found Guilty of Sexual Misconduct with Student
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
7 mins ago
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
11 seconds
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
59 seconds
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
2 mins
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
2 mins
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
2 mins
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
2 mins
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
6 mins
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
7 mins
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
8 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app