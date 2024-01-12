Wisconsin Fugitive Peter Jewell-Reigel Arrested in Houston After 13-Hour Standoff

In the early hours of the morning, Peter Jewell-Reigel, a 25-year-old man with a history of criminal offenses, was apprehended in Houston, Texas after an intense 13-hour standoff with U.S. Marshals. Jewell-Reigel, a fugitive from Wisconsin, had been on the run since escaping from supervised parole release last month, leading to a warrant being issued in Marathon County.

Caught Asleep in a Houston Hotel Parking Lot

After extensive investigation, the U.S. Marshals tracked down Jewell-Reigel asleep in his car in a Houston hotel parking lot. Despite being armed with a knife, the standoff ended without incident, thanks to skilled negotiation tactics deployed by the Marshals. The fugitive was taken into custody, marking the end of a manhunt that had been ongoing for weeks.

Past Crimes and Parole Violation

Prior to this incident, Jewell-Reigel had a notable criminal record. He was previously found guilty of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2017, in addition to convictions for disorderly conduct and battery. The warrant for his arrest was issued due to his unauthorized and unsupervised contact with a 13-year-old female in December 2023, a violation of his parole terms. He had also removed his GPS tracking device, thereby evading the watchful eye of law enforcement.

Public Reaction and Future Proceedings

The arrest of Jewell-Reigel has elicited a sigh of relief among the local community and law enforcement. His apprehension not only contributes to the safety of the community, but also serves as a reminder of the tireless efforts and dedication of the U.S. Marshals. Jewell-Reigel will now face the consequences of his actions in court, where he will be held accountable for his parole violations and the charges that have been filed against him.