Winchester Man Pleads Guilty to Child Solicitation, Mistrial in Separate Murder Case

In a recent turn of events, Aaron Shane Darnell, a resident of Winchester, Indiana, has pleaded guilty to child solicitation. The 30-year-old man was under the mistaken belief that he was arranging a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl, but instead found himself in conversation with a sheriff's deputy from Blackford County pretending to be a juvenile.

The Sting Operation

The arrest came to pass in May 2022, when Darnell, lured under false pretenses, took the initiative to meet with the deputy. This guilty plea, made in the Blackford Circuit Court, could potentially lead to a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison. However, the plea bargain suggests a cap of four years, awaiting the approval of the judge. The sentencing has been tentatively set for March 11.

As part of the plea agreement, a charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors against Darnell is expected to be dismissed. It is noteworthy that this is not his first encounter with the law. Darnell has a previous conviction from May 2018 for dealing in meth.

In an unrelated case, a mistrial has been declared in the Randolph Circuit Court for Larry J. Planck III. Planck is accused of the murder of his girlfriend, Isabel Hernandez. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, leading to the mistrial.