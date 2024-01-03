en English
Crime

Wilmington Man Sentenced to Over Six Years for Multiple Sex Crimes

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Ricky T. Webb Jr., a 41-year-old Wilmington resident, has been sentenced to a prison term ranging from 73 to 148 months for his involvement in multiple sex crimes against a minor. The charges, to which Webb pleaded guilty on December 14, 2023, were a result of an Internet Crimes Against Children case investigated by the Carolina Beach Police Department.

Webb’s Arrest and Charges

Webb was initially arrested in May 2023, facing a litany of charges including one count of First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor, three counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor, and five counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor. The plea was accepted by Superior Court Judge Frank Jones.

Prison Sentence and Future Implications

Webb’s sentencing includes a mandatory registration as a sex offender for 30 years following his release from prison. This is a measure aimed at ensuring the continued safety of the community and preventing potential recidivism. Moreover, the court granted the victim a permanent no-contact order, offering a layer of protection and peace of mind.

Collaborative Efforts and Ongoing Investigations

The Carolina Beach Police Department spearheaded the investigation, with collaboration from other agencies. The case once again underscores the importance of community vigilance and the relentless efforts of law enforcement in keeping children safe from sexual predators.

Crime United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

