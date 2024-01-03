Wilmington Man Sentenced to Over Six Years for Multiple Sex Crimes

Ricky T. Webb Jr., a 41-year-old Wilmington resident, has been sentenced to a prison term ranging from 73 to 148 months for his involvement in multiple sex crimes against a minor. The charges, to which Webb pleaded guilty on December 14, 2023, were a result of an Internet Crimes Against Children case investigated by the Carolina Beach Police Department.

Webb’s Arrest and Charges

Webb was initially arrested in May 2023, facing a litany of charges including one count of First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor, three counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor, and five counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of Minor. The plea was accepted by Superior Court Judge Frank Jones.

Prison Sentence and Future Implications

Webb’s sentencing includes a mandatory registration as a sex offender for 30 years following his release from prison. This is a measure aimed at ensuring the continued safety of the community and preventing potential recidivism. Moreover, the court granted the victim a permanent no-contact order, offering a layer of protection and peace of mind.

Collaborative Efforts and Ongoing Investigations

The Carolina Beach Police Department spearheaded the investigation, with collaboration from other agencies. The case once again underscores the importance of community vigilance and the relentless efforts of law enforcement in keeping children safe from sexual predators.