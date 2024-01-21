Willseyville Resident Arrested After Multi-County Car Chase, Loaded AK-47 and Methamphetamine Found

Austin M. Elia, a 25-year-old resident of Willseyville, Tioga County, found himself in the grip of New York State Police after a hair-raising, multi-county car chase. The high-speed pursuit took off when the troopers tried to halt him for a traffic violation on Red Chalk Road, a quiet local artery in the town of Erin.

A Chase Across Four Counties

Elia, in his 2011 Honda Fit, led the officers through a nerve-wracking chase that tore through the tranquil landscapes of Chemung, Tompkins, Schuyler, and Tioga Counties. The chase, which began in Erin, ended with Elia being cornered in the town of Newfield.

Minors and Firearms: A Dangerous Mix

Inside the Honda Fit were two minors, both under 15, unwitting participants in the reckless escapade. The subsequent search of Elia's person and his car uncovered an alarming inventory: a loaded AK-47, two high-capacity magazines with ammunition, and approximately 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, neatly packaged and ready for distribution.

Multiple Charges and a High Bail

Elia was slapped with a slew of charges, including third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, and various traffic infractions. After being processed at the state police department in Horseheads, Elia was presented before the Town of Van Etten Court. He is currently lodged at the Chemung County Jail, with a hefty bail set at $200,000 cash or a $400,000 bond.